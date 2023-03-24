WLOX Careers
Long Beach to become first city in state to install Safe Haven Baby Box following document signing

Long Beach Mayor George Bass finalized the deal on Friday morning.
Long Beach Mayor George Bass finalized the deal on Friday morning.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite a few bumps in the road, Long Beach will now become the first city in the state of Mississippi with a Safe Haven Baby Box after a contract was finalized and signed on Friday morning.

The project, initially spearheaded by nurse Caitlin Kelly, a foster and adoptive mother, was approved by aldermen initially, but an identification clause which could hold the city liable for potential issues prevented Long Beach Mayor George Bass from officially signing off.

“I’ve been on this board for about 10 years now and I’ve never been as passionate about any topic that has come up,” said Ward 6 Alderman Pete McGoey at the contract signing. “[I] look at [Caitlin] as a blessing, and I’m sure these babies will too.”

“As a woman, I much appreciate it in that I think that the education to all women out there — that there is a choice now, there is an option for that child — it is known that no matter what the circumstances may be, there is always a choice,” said Ward 3 Alderman Angie Johnson.

Those looking to make donations for the installation of the box can click here.

