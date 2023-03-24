WLOX Careers
LIST: 2023 Biloxi Shuckers giveaways, promo nights and more

By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Opening day for the Biloxi Shuckers is fast approaching, and plenty of giveaways, theme nights, fireworks and other promotions are on deck for all fans to enjoy.

Here’s a list of all of the events taking place at MGM Park throughout the 2023 season:

  • April 11 - Blast Off the Season presented by INFINITY Science Center, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by WLOX
  • April 15 - Biloxi Southern Negro League Night, Jackie Robinson Day, Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act
  • April 16 - Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act
  • April 26 - Education Day
  • April 28 - Beach Tote Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage
  • April 29 - Shuck Cancer Night with Jersey Auction, Girl Scout Night
  • April 30 - PAW Patrol Appearance
  • May 10 - Education Day
  • May 13 - Shuckers’ Home Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission, Boy Scout Night
  • May 14 - Mother’s Day
  • May 27 - Educator Appreciation Night
  • June 1 - Beach Towel Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage, Parrot Head Night
  • June 2 - New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Weekend
  • June 3 - Military Appreciation Night, Military Jersey Lunchbox presented by ASAP
  • June 4 - Schooner the Seagull’s Birthday
  • June 21 - Camp Day
  • June 22 - Motorsports Night
  • June 24 - MARVEL Defenders of the Diamond Night
  • July 1 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Conecuh Sausage
  • July 3 - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi
  • July 14 - Mississippi State T-shirt Giveaway presented by Mississippi State Athletics
  • July 15 - Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
  • July 28 - Mardi Gras Night
  • July 29 - Clear Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi, Back to School Night
  • July 30 - Faith & Family Night
  • August 12 - Women in Sports Night, Brittney Reese Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union
  • August 23 - College Fair Night, Partner Appreciation Night
  • September 13 - Group Leader Appreciation Night
  • September 15 - First Responders & Frontline Workers Night
  • September 17 - Fan Appreciation Night

T-Shirt Tuesdays, Brew Crew Tuesdays, Military Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Fireworks Fridays, Shuck Yeah Saturdays, Fun Day Sundays and Bark in the Park all take place frequently throughout the season.

Ticket information and a full list of promotion nights for the Shuckers can be found at biloxishuckers.com/promotions.

The Shuckers hold their home opener at MGM Park against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on April 11.

