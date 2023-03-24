LIST: 2023 Biloxi Shuckers giveaways, promo nights and more

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Opening day for the Biloxi Shuckers is fast approaching, and plenty of giveaways, theme nights, fireworks and other promotions are on deck for all fans to enjoy.

Here’s a list of all of the events taking place at MGM Park throughout the 2023 season:

T-Shirt Tuesdays, Brew Crew Tuesdays, Military Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Fireworks Fridays, Shuck Yeah Saturdays, Fun Day Sundays and Bark in the Park all take place frequently throughout the season.

Ticket information and a full list of promotion nights for the Shuckers can be found at biloxishuckers.com/promotions.

The Shuckers hold their home opener at MGM Park against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on April 11.

