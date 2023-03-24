Investment worth $43 million helps expand Port of Gulfport terminal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New investments, new equipment and new jobs are just a few of plenty of upsides after the announcement of a new partnership for the Port of Gulfport. The largest terminal operator in the country is set to invest millions into the Gulf Coast.

Mississippi State Port Authority bolsters their partnership with Ports America.

“We’ve looked for a number of years to develop our last undeveloped piece of property on the west terminal,” said Board of Commissioners President, John Rester.

In five years, the vacant lot on Port of Gulfport grounds will house Terminal 4.

In a lease agreement with Ports America, part of deal is a whopping investment of $43 million to build the cargo-handling terminal.

Rester reinforced the idea of job creation and economic impact.

“As they create new cargo carriers , that’ll create new longshoreman jobs,” said Rester. “That’s the main thing, main employment we have is the longshoreman, and we’re excited about that possibility.”

In a press release, it states a new ship-to-shore crane and surface improvements is set to be constructed across the 38-acre land. It’s also noted of improved ship traffic and deepening and widening project of the channel.

“We’re in the process now of going through the permitting channel for the new deepening and widening of the harbor,” said Rester.

Expansion in developing infrastructure on the Coast also supports the idea of partnering with more tenants on the port.

“Our arrangement with Ocean Arrow, which is a new company that’s located on the port they’re reconstructing a warehouse facility. We have the new Wicker Center building that’s just been completed that will be occupied by NOAA,” said Rester.

Rester said this investment supports Port’s America’s purchase of cargo-handling equipment from Mississippi-based manufacturers.

“It’s just a great day for the port,” he added. “This something we’re looked forward a number of years finding the right tenant, the right operator for that terminal and it’s come to fruition. It’s a substantial economic development for the port and the state of Mississippi and we’re very excited about it.”

Work on Terminal 4 will undergo development soon.

The site is estimated to be completed in five years.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.