Gov. Reeves signs off on Pascagoula hotel tax extension through 2027

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials in the city of Pascagoula are celebrating a win after the extension of the hotel tax was signed by Governor Tate Reeves on Thursday.

Pascagoula is home to many well-known events like Cruisin’ the Coast, Festival Hispano and Third Fridays.

“Everyone in Pascagoula is tired of having to drive this way and that way to go find stuff to buy to eat, to have a good time, and now, we are doing it in our town, so we don’t have to go anywhere,” resident Bill Glenn said.

Gov. Tate Reeves is extending the Pascagoula hotel tax, a 3% occupancy tax. According to city manager Michael Silverman, 10% of the funds support economic development, culture and tourism.

“It’s very beneficial for us because we can continue putting on great events in our community. Whether it’s around or in the downtown area. It is very supportive in helping Main Street continue providing events for our citizens and our visitors to the community,” Silverman said.

Not only does the tax help fund Main Street events, but it also helps lure in more tourists to the area, which means more money for businesses.

“We have the Third Friday events, and they just keep getting better and better and better,” said business owner Richard Chenoweth.” We’ve done some of our biggest sales on Third Fridays ever, and we’ve been here for 42 years.”

Residents like Bill Glenn, who has lived in the city for 30 years, said events like these also help residents enjoy the community.

“Third Fridays are cool,” Glenn said. “It gives everybody an opportunity to come down and enjoy all the restaurants and bars. The Hotel Whiskey is coming up now and they have places to live down here, so with these people living down here in these apartments and other places, now they have stuff to do. They can come down to get something to eat, drink and walk back to their house.”

The hotel tax will continue until 2027.

