WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies

A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy cookies. (Source: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - It’s Girl Scout cookie season and one enterprising scout in Alaska has built her own cookie drive-thru.

“Hi, my name is Kaela and I’m a Girl Scout and I’m selling cookies,” Kaela Malchoff said.

And customers seem to be loving the idea.

“I came by and got myself four boxes of cookies,” shared one customer.

Malchoff’s mother said it took her 17-year-old daughter about 3.5 years to get the booth to where it is today.

“My mom, younger sister, and younger brother are helping me in the booth too,” Malchoff said.

Customers said the cookie creation cart has all the ingredients for success.

“It’s great marketing skills, the booth is very attractive and colorful,” another customer said.

Malchoff said she was thinking of a coffee drive-thru when she brought her own kiosk to life.

“It’s very convenient for them just to drive up and get their cookies,” she said.

Malchoff’s mother said she is very proud of what her daughter has created.

Through the end of March, Kaela expects to sell 5,000 boxes of cookies.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of plans and propositions, South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC received site approval...
South Beach Casino & Resort gets go-ahead for site in Hancock County
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
Amber Spradley show us some results of the unique project.
Birds of prey inhabit man-made nests in Pascagoula
Jim Faulk
Former Hancock County coroner indicted on charges of embezzlement, altering records
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son

Latest News

This weekend, the Nature Conservancy in Mississippi is launching a pilot oyster shell recycling...
'Save Our Shells' oyster recycling program making big push during weekend oyster cook-off
Happening this weekend is the 30th annual Spring Arts Festival in Ocean Springs. Joining us is...
Happening March 25-26: Spring Arts Festival in Ocean Springs
We're bringing a little bit of gourmet deliciousness to the kitchen with some oyster recipes....
In the Kitchen with Beach Boulevard Steamer
Cadence Masterpool
Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau to hold news conference