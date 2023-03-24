Friday’s Forecast

Happy Friday, everyone! The weekend is finally within reach - and today’s weather on the Mississippi Coast looks pretty nice if you’re a fan of warm and humid conditions. There’s a some exciting weather updates to get you ready for it! There’s a potential for fog this morning so keep an eye out for that. Today the temperatures start off in the 60s and 70s and should reach the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible today but many of you may see no rain at all. Better rain chances are expected in Coastal Mississippi tonight through Saturday morning as some scattered t-storms roll into our region. The t-storms with the highest potential for destructive weather are currently expected to mostly spare us on the Mississippi Coast and instead target areas up to our north and west closer to Vicksburg. The latest trends have shown a decrease in our rain coverage overnight tonight so it’s looking less widespread and some of us may not see any rain at all overnight tonight into early Saturday. The weather is still expected to dry up by Saturday afternoon. It’ll be warm tomorrow with 80s for highs. Then, as a front stalls nearby we’ll see some higher rain chances going into Sunday and early next week. High pressure is still expected to dry our weather up by the middle of next week.

