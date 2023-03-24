Flint Creek Water Park gearing up for early opening day

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins is getting ready to open early this season.

Staff are working to open doors on April 15 due to the flex schedules many schools have gone to, affecting the amount of time people can enjoy the park.

“The summer is cut short to a certain amount,” said manager Stewart Smith. “Well, that kind of cuts into our business and the funds. This year, we want to get to the front end of that.”

The water park is not the only thing getting a makeover this spring. Cabins on the campground are also being renovated.

“ . . . Anybody that comes here and stays, we want them to take a memory with them, so as their children get older, they can come back and look at where their parents have been, and they can have some of their best memories,“ executive director Hiram Boone said.

Restoration supervisor Melissa Evans and her team continue to renovate cabins to make the experience of staying in Flint Creek unforgettable. They’ve also been naming the cabins as they start renovations.

The first one, Magnolia, has created a lot of buzz on social media.

“The reason I wanted each cabin to have a name is for the experience. I chose the Magnolia for this one because it is the first one symbolizing the great state, and this deserves it,” Evans said.

Barry Toups has been making memories at Flint Creek since he and his family began coming here in 1985.

“All the kids have been raised here and we’ve done Halloween here. We’ve done Mardi Gras here. It’s just a great laid-back location to get away from the craziness and just have a really good enjoyable time,” Toups said.

The water park usually opens on Memorial Day weekend, but this year it is scheduled to open on April 15.

