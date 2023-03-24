WLOX Careers
D’Iberville businesses concerned about low traffic flow on old Popp’s Ferry

The fourth phase of the project is about 40 days from being completed.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The 4th phase of the Popp’s Ferry Road project in D’Iberville is about 40 days away from being completed.

In the meantime, some businesses are dealing with the effects . . . and they are worried about the future.

Despite the construction, there is access to the eastern-most end of the Old Popp’s Ferry route, but confusing directions are taking a toll.

“We’re a pickup restaurant,” said David Melton, owner of Rockin’ Chicken & Waffles. “So, how are people going to get in? How are they going to get out? We’re confused about that.”

Melton is just days away from opening his new business, but the area is now more out of the way because of the diversion designed to accommodate the city’s expansion.

“That’s the growth line,” said D’Iberville City Manager Bobby Weaver. “That’s where we’re experiencing it, that’s where we are growing and that’s where future growth is going to materialize along that corridor.”

Melton likes what he is seeing from one perspective.

“It’s a great thing the city is doing. I think it’s going to be great for the city,” he said. “But I don’t know how it’s going to fare for us.”

For sure, the traffic count will be down, and it’s already creating problems.

Tiara Barnes will open her Pura juice bar in April, but signs aren’t good.

“It has affected some of the businesses that are now open like the nutrition place at the end and Snow Biz,” she said. “Their sales have declined, maybe 58%.”

So, getting noticed is going to take more work than a banner for drivebys.

“We’re going to have to do a lot of social media and things like that to just get our name out there to where people will click on it,” Melton said. “And order online and we can figure out how to get them in to pick it up.”

