Bocce ball a big hit with Senior Olympians

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - As the Mississippi Senior Games continue here in South Mississippi, one activity is rolling through Woolmarket, stirring up some good natured competition. Friday, around 30 people experienced bocce ball.

“This is the last day of what we call our smaller events. We had shuffleboard earlier in the week, then darts, then corn hole, and now we end up with bocce out here in Harrison County and Woolmarket,” said Jamie Lee.

The senior games have been held in Mississippi in various forms since 1984. Today, the organization offers 27 different events over an eight week period. The goal is to promote healthy, active lifestyles, and provide a competitive athletic experience for adults age 50 and older.

And competition is the name of the game.

“As you can see, they like to talk trash to each other and have a good time. It’s great. They’re competitive,” Lee said.

The bocce courts are located at Woolmarket Community Park on Old Woolmarket Road. They’re hoping to start a bocce ball league here in the future with the goal of having fun while staying active.

“They’ve got these great courts that are covered and well kept and the seniors come together,” Lee added.

If you’d like to learn more about participating in the Mississippi Senior Games, visit their website at www.msseniorgames.com or follow the organization on Facebook.

