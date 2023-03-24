WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Bocce ball a big hit with Senior Olympians

The bocce courts are located at Woolmarket Community Park on Old Woolmarket Road. After the...
The bocce courts are located at Woolmarket Community Park on Old Woolmarket Road. After the Mississippi Senior Games are over, some participants are hoping to keep the fun going by starting a local bocce ball league with the goal of having fun while staying active.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - As the Mississippi Senior Games continue here in South Mississippi, one activity is rolling through Woolmarket, stirring up some good natured competition. Friday, around 30 people experienced bocce ball.

“This is the last day of what we call our smaller events. We had shuffleboard earlier in the week, then darts, then corn hole, and now we end up with bocce out here in Harrison County and Woolmarket,” said Jamie Lee.

The senior games have been held in Mississippi in various forms since 1984. Today, the organization offers 27 different events over an eight week period. The goal is to promote healthy, active lifestyles, and provide a competitive athletic experience for adults age 50 and older.

And competition is the name of the game.

“As you can see, they like to talk trash to each other and have a good time. It’s great. They’re competitive,” Lee said.

The bocce courts are located at Woolmarket Community Park on Old Woolmarket Road. They’re hoping to start a bocce ball league here in the future with the goal of having fun while staying active.

“They’ve got these great courts that are covered and well kept and the seniors come together,” Lee added.

If you’d like to learn more about participating in the Mississippi Senior Games, visit their website at www.msseniorgames.com or follow the organization on Facebook.

READ MORE: Bocce ball tournament serves as rehabilitation for paralyzed veterans

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of plans and propositions, South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC received site approval...
South Beach Casino & Resort gets go-ahead for site in Hancock County
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
Amber Spradley show us some results of the unique project.
Birds of prey inhabit man-made nests in Pascagoula
Jim Faulk
Former Hancock County coroner indicted on charges of embezzlement, altering records
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) was up prior to an NFL football game...
Sean Payton swipes former Saints receiver Marquez Callaway, report
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) scores and draws a foul on shot as Charlotte...
Ingram’s 1st career triple-double lifts Pelicans past Hornets
YELLOWJACKETS
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Hancock @ Biloxi (3/23/2023)
BOYO
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: PRC @ Long Beach (3/23/2023)