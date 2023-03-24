WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th

By Stetson Miller
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two men from Ohio were sentenced to prison on Thursday for storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th insurrection.

During the sentencing in the Washington, D.C. U.S. District Court, Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Adam Miller and Devin Steiner to 30 days in prison each. They were also ordered to serve three years probation, and payment of a $500 fine and $500 restitution.

Both men plead guilty back in December to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, Miller and Steiner were brothers-in-law who drove from Ohio to Washington on the morning of January 6th. They attended the stop the steal rally and then stormed the Capitol building. Both were captured on video entering the building, paraded around for 30 minutes before leaving. The memorandum said the two men then went back inside after learning that a rioter was shot by Capitol Police. A few minutes later, they were directed out.

Both Miller and Steiner expressed regret for their actions on January 6th during the hearing.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of plans and propositions, South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC received site approval...
South Beach Casino & Resort gets go-ahead for site in Hancock County
Amber Spradley show us some results of the unique project.
Birds of prey inhabit man-made nests in Pascagoula
Jim Faulk
Former Hancock County coroner indicted on charges of embezzlement, altering records
The 22-year military veteran spent time at Keesler from 2014 to 2016.
New 81st Training Wing commander sworn in during ceremony at KAFB
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say

Latest News

This weekend, the Nature Conservancy in Mississippi is launching a pilot oyster shell recycling...
'Save Our Shells' oyster recycling program making big push during weekend oyster cook-off
Happening this weekend is the 30th annual Spring Arts Festival in Ocean Springs. Joining us is...
Happening March 25-26: Spring Arts Festival in Ocean Springs
We're bringing a little bit of gourmet deliciousness to the kitchen with some oyster recipes....
In the Kitchen with Beach Boulevard Steamer
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s hunting lodge sold for $3.9 million
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial