Zion sidelined for two more weeks, cleared to return to practice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain, Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to on-court activities at practice, the Pelicans announced Wednesday (March 22).

Zion will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which from today would April 5th.



Between now and then, the Pelicans have 8 games including the April 5th matchup with the Grizzlies.



After 4/5, there’s only two regular season games left. https://t.co/yxtetQD2n0 — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) March 22, 2023

Zion will get to practice for two weeks before a re-evaluation to determine if he can suit up for games.

Between Wednesday and this two-week check-up on April 5, the Pelicans have eight games including an April 5 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After April 5, there are only two regular season games remaining.

Depending on how the re-evluation goes, there is a chance Williamson could make an appearance at the end of the regular season or early in the postseason, should the Pelicans secure a spot, but he would likely be heavily restricted after a multi-month absence.

Williamson, 22, was averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game before the injury sidelined him.

In a separate announcement Wednesday, the team announced that Jose Alvarado will likely not return before the end of the regular season.

Appears Jose Alvarado will not make it back for the Pelicans regular season. https://t.co/yIcfEWa3yR — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) March 22, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.