USM weekend baseball schedule shuffled by weather

Expected inclement weather has caused a change in the weekend schedule for USM baseball .
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With rain in the forecast this weekend, the University of Southern Mississippi has altered its baseball schedule to try and play all three Sun Belt Conference games with visiting Georgia Southern University.

Friday’s opener, originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch, has been moved up two hours to a 4 p.m. start at Pete Taylor Park.

Sunday’s game will be played as part of a Saturday doubleheader.

The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 1 p.m., with the nightcap to get underway 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

