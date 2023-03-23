WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

UAB sets program record for wins, advances to NIT semis

Jordan Walker had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Trey Jemison added 17 points and 12 rebounds and UAB beat Vanderbilt 67-59 to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas
Walker looks to help lead Blazers back to the NCAA tournament
Walker looks to help lead Blazers back to the NCAA tournament(WBRC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Trey Jemison added 17 points and 12 rebounds and UAB beat Vanderbilt 67-59 on Wednesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas.

UAB (28-9) set a school record for most wins in a season, topping last year's squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers will play in the NIT semifinals for the third time in program history — with two third-place finishes.

Vanderbilt pulled within 59-57 on a 3-pointer by Jordan Wright with 51.7 seconds left. But Walker raced the other way and lobbed it to Jemison for a dunk at 45.7 to regain a two-possession lead.

Walker, who entered ranked fourth nationally in points per game at 22.6, made four free throws in the final 26 seconds to set a program record for points in a season.

Eric Gaines added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for UAB. The Blazers went 3-0 against the SEC this season, beating Georgia 87-73 on Nov. 22 and South Carolina 84-70 in mid-December.

Wright and Ezra Manjon each scored 15 points for Vanderbilt (22-15).

___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
By the age of 16, Aviya Nettles had already become a producer for two Hollywood companies. She...
Gautier teen writes her first feature-film script
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is appealing a January ruling that ordered the agency to...
Army Corps of Engineers appeals court ruling on Bonnet Carré Spillway openings
City leaders tell us more signage will be going up to alert drivers of the changes happening...
Changes coming Thursday for D’Iberville drivers
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers advanced legislation that would restrict good behavior incentives for some...
Alabama bill would limit prison release for good behavior
Mark Sears (1) on the court against Maryland at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Saturday, Mar 18,...
No. 1 seed Alabama beats Maryland 73-51 in drama-free game
A small alligator swims in the collected water around the dilapidated infrastructure of the B-5...
State and US officials tout spending to plug ‘orphan wells’
A wounded baby nutria Denny Lacoste rescued is photographed in Metairie, La. Monday, March 13,...
State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria