Thursday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning! We may see some fog as we start the day in Coastal Mississippi. Plan on warmer and more humid weather today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s which will be a few degrees above yesterday and bit above-normal for this time of year. There should hardly be any rain today. Heading into tonight, more fog possible overnight into early Friday. A storm system will develop west of us tomorrow and head our way tomorrow night. We should only expect hit-or-miss showers during the day Friday and then increasing rain coverage going into the evening and overnight hours. We can’t completely rule out the threat of damaging t-storms but the worst t-storms will spare us and instead target areas to our north closer to Vicksburg. While our weather may be wet at times on Saturday morning, the showers should briefly go away by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances quickly return Sunday into Monday thanks to a stalled front nearby. Eventually high pressure arrives by the middle of next week and helps to dry things out.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

