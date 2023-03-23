WLOX Careers
South Beach Casino & Resort gets go-ahead for site in Hancock County

After years of plans and propositions, South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC received site approval...
After years of plans and propositions, South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC received site approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission for a new casino in Hancock County.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After years of plans and propositions, South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC received site approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission for a new casino in Hancock County.

The 4-acre site is in Clermont Harbor, west of Waveland, at 6081 South Beach Boulevard. The casino & resort will have about 40,000 square feet of gaming space, with 1,100 slot machines, 25 table games and 6 poker tables.

Thursday morning, project manager Kirk D. Ladner told gaming commissioners obtaining site approval will make it easier to move forward with finding investors. Ladner told WLOX he has been talking with three potential casino operators.

In the commission meeting, he also said the site meets all zoning requirements and has been approved for gaming in the past but never secured investor funding to develop.

The commission’s site approval is good for three years, so developers have until 2026 to build the resort.

