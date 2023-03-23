WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs High School art club murals featured in downtown

Student from OS High School art club watched as their art pieces were hung on the side of a...
Student from OS High School art club watched as their art pieces were hung on the side of a building.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Students from Ocean Springs High School’s art club are sharing their art pieces with the community.

Four murals designed and hand painted by students are now displayed on the side of a local business in downtown Ocean Springs. Art instructor Britany Oliphant said the students had been working on this project for months.

“They collaborated on their designs together and each team took a mural to paint. They are so excited to have their artwork showcased downtown in a public space,” Oliphant said.

According to Oliphant, this is the first-time students worked in a collaborative space.

You can find the 4′ x 8′ murals installed on the side of a recently restored Farragut Building.

The murals feature sunsets, birds, the Biloxi lighthouse and even a mermaid. Students told WLOX they chose to paint things that represent the City of Discovery and surrounding areas.

“We wanted to incorporate Ocean Springs, like people who come and visit. Just to get a basic knowledge of what Ocean Spring is all about, but we also wanted to incorporate some things that may not exist, but we wanted to bring Ocean Springs to life by these art pieces,” Ava Remel said.

Art club students are working on more murals that will be displayed throughout the city later this year.

