Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son

By WLBT.com Staff and Joseph Doehring
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother was arrested for the murder of her 4-year-old son in Jackson Wednesday night.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred in the 600 block of Randall Street around 11:42 p.m.

Thursday, around 3 a.m., Cindreonna Jones, 30, was apprehended for shooting her son, Keshaun Jones, 4.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound and ultimately succumbed to his injury.

