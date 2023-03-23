WLOX Careers
Former Hancock County coroner indicted on charges of embezzlement, altering records

Jim Faulk
Jim Faulk(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, a press release announced former Hancock County coroner James “Jim” Faulk has been indicted on multiple charges and has been issued a demand letter totaling $22,031.26.

Charges include:

  • embezzlement (1)
  • false representations to defraud the government (3)
  • alteration of records (1)

In Mississippi, coroners are paid fees based on the services they perform. Faulk allegedly altered and submitted fraudulent invoices to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors between February and March of 2021.

As a result of the alleged fraud, he was paid $13,005.04 in public funds.

VIDEO: Hancock County coroner Jim Faulk submits resignation letter (July 16, 2021)

“My office will continue to take a zero-tolerance policy to misuse of public funds, regardless of whether the case is big or small,” said State Auditor Shad White. “Thank you to the investigators for their hard work on this case.”

A $50,000 surety bond covers Faulk’s employment as the Hancock County coroner. He will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

