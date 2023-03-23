WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Georgia fire department

Conor McGregor visited the firefighters during the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
By Flynn Snyder and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor paid a visit to Savannah, Georgia during last week’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Although his visit has ended, he’s still leaving an impact on the city.

McGregor’s Irish whiskey company is planning to donate $100,000 to Savannah’s fire department, according to WTOC.

Officials said the donation from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey will help the department buy gear bags that will protect firefighters from carcinogen exposure.

Fire chief Elzie Kitchen said he also hopes to use the funds to start programs aiming to hire more women in the department.

McGregor visited the firefighters during the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Kitchen said McGregor’s team originally reached out in January and even stopped by to have breakfast with first responders before the parade last week.

Along with the financial boost, Kitchen said the visit from McGregor also helped to add to the department’s morale. He said it was special and put a smile on the faces of firefighters and their families.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
By the age of 16, Aviya Nettles had already become a producer for two Hollywood companies. She...
Gautier teen writes her first feature-film script
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is appealing a January ruling that ordered the agency to...
Army Corps of Engineers appeals court ruling on Bonnet Carré Spillway openings
City leaders tell us more signage will be going up to alert drivers of the changes happening...
Changes coming Thursday for D’Iberville drivers
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose rescued after falling into frozen lake in Alaska
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found...
Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
DeSantis walks back ‘territorial dispute’ remark on Ukraine