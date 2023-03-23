WLOX Careers
Biloxi man appointed president of Loyola University New Orleans

Xavier Cole
Xavier Cole(Loyola University New Orleans)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - Xavier Cole, a product of Biloxi, announced via video message on Thursday that he has been named president of Loyola University New Orleans. He is the college’s 18th president.

Cole will become the first person of color and just the second layperson to lead the 111-year-old university. Currently serving as Marquette University’s vice president for student affairs, Cole will begin his tenure at Loyola on June 1.

“Dr. Cole is a uniquely experienced higher education administrator who has dedicated his career to the study and preservation of Jesuit, Catholic institutions in America and to the service of their students,” said Stephen Landry, Chair of Board of Trustees.

“I am committed to strengthening this thriving institution by seeking out mission-aligned partnerships, promoting our financial health and stability, and investing in those who work and learn here,” Cole said.

The appointment of Cole marks the end of a 7-month long national search conducted by the school’s Presidential Search Committee .

From Biloxi, Cole holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Mississippi and a master’s in the same field from Miami University (Ohio). He added a doctorate in higher education from the University of Pennsylvania in 2013 before going on to hold roles with Washington College (Md.), Marquette and Loyola University Maryland.

More recently, he currently serves as chair for the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Executive Doctorate Alumni Board. He was vice chair and director of the education committee on the board of Messmer Catholic Schools, a K-12 network of Catholic school serving Milwaukee’s north and west sides.

