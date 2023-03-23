Beau Rivage hosts career exploration day for South Mississippi students

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Culinary students from the Hancock County Career Center spent Thursday morning exploring job opportunities that will be available post-graduation.

The hands-on hospitality and culinary trip was filled with sophomores, juniors, and seniors who were provided with an in-depth look at practical business operations inside the hotel.

“This is important for Beau Rivage to give our local students a birds-eye view of an opportunity to see what sort of programs that we have to offer here at Beau Rivage,” says Angie Creel, Beau Rivage Learning and Development Partner.

The one-day program began with a brief meet-and-greet with the Beau Rivage team led by Creel and Chanta Ramsey. Following the introduction, the students were split into two breakout groups. Both groups toured the Beau facilities with stops in the kitchen, dining-outlets, hotel lobby, and pool. At each location, students were met on-site by professionals ready to answer questions and provide information.

Creel says the exploration day is a great opportunity for a student to get their foot in the door.

“You may start off as a pool attendant or a lifeguard but building your seniority and also taking advantage of everything Beau Rivage and everything MGM has to offer,” Creel adds.

Beau Rivage extends a college opportunity program where the company pays for students to gain a cost-free education with tuition reimbursement and student loan debt assistance.

Hancock High School student Isabella Shettles found the interactive experience to be extremely beneficial.

“It was nice being in such a productive environment,” Shettles said. “You don’t see that so often how many people actually work at everything.”

The eleventh-grader admitted she was surprised to see the number moving parts that go into running a business.

“It’s so surprising how you see how everything works and how it gets pushed out,” she said. “It gives you that bigger picture. You actually get to experience it in a way that you get to see other people do it.”

The exploration day ended with a Q&A session with hospitality and culinary experts. This year, approximately 30 students were in attendance for the career exploration day.

