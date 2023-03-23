Award-winning Pearl River Community College Rodeo enters Day 1

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday marks the first of three days for a rodeo happening in Poplarville.

Pearl River Community College is bringing you bulls, boots and barrel racing at the Pearl River County Fairgrounds. Buddy the Bull also made an appearance at the campus to stir up some excitement.

Although the rodeo is still fairly new, it’s already won some awards.

“It’s going to be the best rodeo hopefully,” said PRCC Rodeo contestant Sarah Booty. “Last year we won [Ozark Region] Rodeo of the Year, so we’re trying to step it up and bring more of the same thing.”

Up to this point in the season, PRCC’s men’s team sits in 4th place behind East Mississippi CC, UT-Martin and Missouri Valley College. The women’s team holds 5th place.

The rodeo runs through Saturday and starts at 7 p.m. at the PRC Fairgrounds off of Highway 26 in Poplarville. The event will also be livestreamed at prccmedia.com/maroon.

General admission tickets are $10. PRCC staff, students and children ages 10 and under get in for free.

