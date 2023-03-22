Wednesday’s Forecast

Not as chilly this morning. We have 40s & 50s instead of those colder 30s from the last few mornings. Highs today should range from the low to mid 70s along the coast. It’ll be warmer inland, mainly north of I-10, where highs today should reach the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. Rain-free weather continues today. But, wetter conditions on the way heading towards Friday and Friday night.

