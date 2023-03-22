WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the highway patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, they received a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last week.

Troopers say a short time later, they found that the vehicle had crashed while striking a sign. The sign’s purpose is to inform motorists to report impaired drivers on the road to the highway patrol.

Authorities didn’t report any serious injuries in the crash but said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Carey property under contract to Elliott Homes
William Carey property now under contract to Elliott Homes for residential housing
Bishop Kihneman announced the hiring of Jennifer Broadus as Superintendent of Catholic Schools.
St. James principal chosen as next superintendent of Catholic schools for Biloxi Diocese
Gov. Tate Reeves has nominated Kent Nicaud, President and CEO of Memorial Hospital Gulfport, to...
Gov. Reeves taps Memorial CEO to serve on Mississippi Gaming Commission
Heather Eason and Aimee Gilmer are the daughters of LaRa Sharpe, who was indicted in federal...
Daughters of woman connected to Dixie Mafia reflect on childhood
City leaders tell us more signage will be going up to alert drivers of the changes happening...
Changes coming Thursday for D’Iberville drivers

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
LIVE: Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
Spam texts increased by 157% in 2022
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022