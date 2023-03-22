WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Carey property under contract to Elliott Homes
William Carey property now under contract to Elliott Homes for residential housing
Bishop Kihneman announced the hiring of Jennifer Broadus as Superintendent of Catholic Schools.
St. James principal chosen as next superintendent of Catholic schools for Biloxi Diocese
Gov. Tate Reeves has nominated Kent Nicaud, President and CEO of Memorial Hospital Gulfport, to...
Gov. Reeves taps Memorial CEO to serve on Mississippi Gaming Commission
Heather Eason and Aimee Gilmer are the daughters of LaRa Sharpe, who was indicted in federal...
Daughters of woman connected to Dixie Mafia reflect on childhood
City leaders tell us more signage will be going up to alert drivers of the changes happening...
Changes coming Thursday for D’Iberville drivers

Latest News

The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
A superintendent donated a kidney to one of her teachers in need.
'That's pretty special': Superintendent donates kidney to teacher in need
The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting...
5 die, including 3 children, in South Carolina shooting
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical...
DeSantis to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law to all grades
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works