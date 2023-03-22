Pearl River Central names Jacob Webb Sr. new head football coach

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pearl River Central Blue Devils have found their new head football coach after former head coach Jacob Owen stepped down in February.

The school announced they’ve hired Jacob Webb Sr. out of Jackson Academy in Jackson, Alabama.

Webb has 14 years of coaching experience with 11 years as a head coach.

He is also coming off of state championship appearances in 2021 and 2022 with Jackson Academy.

