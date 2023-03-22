Nice warm-up for Wednesday

It’s not nearly as cold tonight! Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s through Wednesday morning. The sky will stay mostly clear. Wednesday afternoon will be beautiful with tons of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be more humid, but it’s still going to be a nice day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity will peak on Friday ahead of a cold front. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but this front will bring scattered showers and storms Friday evening into Saturday morning. The severe weather risk is low, but a few storms could be strong.

The majority of the rain will be gone by Saturday afternoon, and it’ll stay warm with highs near 80. More showers and storms are expected on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

