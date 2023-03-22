WLOX Careers
MBI asking for public’s help in Rasheem Carter death investigation

The Mississippi State Medical Examiners Officer said no cause of death “could be reasonably determined,” based on the condition of the remains.
Rasheem Ryelle Carter
Rasheem Ryelle Carter(Laurel Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is asking for the public’s help after stepping in to assist the Smith County Sheriff’s Department in the death investigation of Rasheem Carter.

Carter was reported missing by his family on October 2nd, 2022. On November 2nd, 2022, his skeletal remains were found on a property in Smith County.

MBI has assisted local law enforcement in conducting interviews, investigating the area where the remains were found, and investigating tips to help determine the last known whereabouts of Carter.

A forensic anthropology examination was completed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiners Officer on February 2nd, 2023.

Based solely upon the condition of Carter’s remains, no cause of death “could be reasonably determined” by the medical examiner’s office.

However, if you ask his family members and attorneys, they believe the 25-year-old was targeted and killed.

“This is not a natural death,” said Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump. “This represents a young man who was killed.”

If you have any information, you are asked to submit a tip to mbitips@dps.ms.gov.

