Gulfport Harbor Farmers Market connects community members with local vendors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Harbor Farmers Market marked its second week on Wednesday. That means vendors are back to sell locally grown food.

Here you can find a variety of healthy vegetables, plants, and honey.

Jeanne Beverly sells religious souvenirs.

“I love to see people smiling,” Beverly said. “My favorite part is about witnessing for God and to let people know who God is and to put a smile on someone’s face.”

She said she’s dealing with hardships of her own. That’s why she’s selling for a good cause.

“I’m doing it for my husband that’s fighting four-stage cancer,” she said. “The money that I make I use it to buy the things that he needs. That’s who I do it for.

Vendors said homegrown tomatoes are selling like wildfire at $2 a pound. They’re selling four to five cases a day.

Everything at this market is either grown or made by the vendors.

Vendor Julia Brown said she thinks the market will have a strong economic impact on the community.

“The prices are rising so much, and people can come out here and get bundles and good pricing for locally made products,” Brown said. “A lot of time, organic products and things of that nature. That coupled with the fact that there is more variety, it’s a good thing.”

Market Manager Suzanne Paulk encourages everyone to come out and support their products.

“We’re trying to keep the word out not only to buy local but what we have is made to be a little healthier,” Paulk said. “We try to cater to the people that have some sensitivities.”

You can visit the market on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

