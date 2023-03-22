Bay St. Louis leaders looking to grow city into 2045

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis city leaders are looking to expand its growth for the future.

The plan is to partner with Orion planning company to make investments in areas like engineering and landscaping with hopes of expanding growth into 2045. It’s a course of action that excites city leaders.

“We had Orion group we had engaged in a few months back and went through the process and had a lot of vetting, and their name came up as having a very reputable company that’s done a lot of projects and municipalities,” said City Council President Kyle Lewis.

He said after hearing what the planning team has in store for Bay St. Louis, the one thing that excites him the most about the comprehensive plan is the idea of community involvement.

“Each council appointed an individual to represent their ward because, again, we don’t want this to be driven by council or the mayor but the citizens,” Lewis said. “How can we encourage economic growth while preserving the quality of life and what’s making Bay St. Louis attractive for many? So there’s going to be many facets of that plan and what we can do to grow the city into a positive direction.

“Like any project, you have a plan in place, but when you hear feedback from the citizens, you have items that maybe wasn’t thought of or envisioned in the plan, so getting that input from the citizens is going to be key in developing this plan,” Lewis said. “Orion is going to have an idea, but once they get in and meet the citizens, that’s where they’re going to really see where this vision is coming from.”

The council is inviting and encouraging the public to come to the community center Wednesday at 5:30 to hear the plans for the city as well as to express any concerns or input they may have. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.