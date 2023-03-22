WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Bay St. Louis leaders looking to grow city into 2045

The council is inviting and encouraging the public to come to the community center Wednesday at 5:30 to hear the plans for the city.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis city leaders are looking to expand its growth for the future.

The plan is to partner with Orion planning company to make investments in areas like engineering and landscaping with hopes of expanding growth into 2045. It’s a course of action that excites city leaders.

“We had Orion group we had engaged in a few months back and went through the process and had a lot of vetting, and their name came up as having a very reputable company that’s done a lot of projects and municipalities,” said City Council President Kyle Lewis.

He said after hearing what the planning team has in store for Bay St. Louis, the one thing that excites him the most about the comprehensive plan is the idea of community involvement.

“Each council appointed an individual to represent their ward because, again, we don’t want this to be driven by council or the mayor but the citizens,” Lewis said. “How can we encourage economic growth while preserving the quality of life and what’s making Bay St. Louis attractive for many? So there’s going to be many facets of that plan and what we can do to grow the city into a positive direction.

“Like any project, you have a plan in place, but when you hear feedback from the citizens, you have items that maybe wasn’t thought of or envisioned in the plan, so getting that input from the citizens is going to be key in developing this plan,” Lewis said. “Orion is going to have an idea, but once they get in and meet the citizens, that’s where they’re going to really see where this vision is coming from.”

The council is inviting and encouraging the public to come to the community center Wednesday at 5:30 to hear the plans for the city as well as to express any concerns or input they may have. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Eason and Aimee Gilmer are the daughters of LaRa Sharpe, who was indicted in federal...
Daughters of woman connected to Dixie Mafia reflect on childhood
Two crashes in Jackson County are backing up traffic Monday morning on Interstate 10.
Wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Jackson Co.
William Carey property under contract to Elliott Homes
William Carey property now under contract to Elliott Homes for residential housing
Mike Gillich, Jr. in court.
Remembering the Sherry murders, Lonely Hearts scam and those involved
Bishop Kihneman announced the hiring of Jennifer Broadus as Superintendent of Catholic Schools.
St. James principal chosen as next superintendent of Catholic schools for Biloxi diocese

Latest News

School funding and ballot initiative among the issues still in limbo as session winds down
For the first time in four years, Rangers carry out a prescribed burn in one of Mississippi's...
De Soto National Forest gets first prescribed burn since 2019
By the age of 16, Aviya Nettles had already become a producer for two Hollywood companies. She...
Gautier teen writes her first feature-film script
Now that her script is ready to go, Aviya Nettles is in talks with major production companies...
Gautier teen writes feature film