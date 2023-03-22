Ballot harvesting now banned in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2358, which bans ballot harvesting in Mississippi.

In a news release, the governor’s office said the legislation stops political operatives from collecting and handling mass amounts of absentee ballots and bolsters election integrity in Mississippi.

Reeves announced the signing of Senate Bill 2358 in a video posted to Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.