WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Army Corps of Engineers appeals court ruling on Bonnet Carré Spillway openings

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is appealing a January ruling that ordered the agency to...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is appealing a January ruling that ordered the agency to consult with the National Marine Fisheries Service before future openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is appealing a January ruling that ordered the agency to consult with the National Marine Fisheries Service before future openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

Plaintiffs in the suit included the City of Biloxi, City of D’Iberville, City of Diamondhead, City of Pass Christian, City of Waveland, Hancock County, Harrison County, Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United, Inc., and Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association.

Judge Louis Guirola, Jr. agreed with their argument that more frequent, lengthier openings of the Spillway in recent years have caused significant damage to the environment and economy of the Coast.

Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound

The Corps argued there was no connection between the injuries claimed and the Corps’ failure to consult with the National Marine Fisheries Service. According to the ruling, they pointed to “numerous other factors, including the BP Oil Spill, hurricanes, blue green algae, negative media reporting, and a ‘perception of tainted seafood,’ as contributing to their loss of tourism and oyster fishing.”

WLOX News reached out to Gerald Blessey, an attorney with the Mississippi Sound Coalition, for reaction to this week’s appeal. He said, “The Mississippi Sound Coalition will vigorously defend Judge Guirola’s decision in the Corps’ appeal to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. This case is about the life or death of the future of the Mississippi Sound and our beloved Coastal way of life that depends on it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Carey property under contract to Elliott Homes
William Carey property now under contract to Elliott Homes for residential housing
Bishop Kihneman announced the hiring of Jennifer Broadus as Superintendent of Catholic Schools.
St. James principal chosen as next superintendent of Catholic schools for Biloxi Diocese
Gov. Tate Reeves has nominated Kent Nicaud, President and CEO of Memorial Hospital Gulfport, to...
Gov. Reeves taps Memorial CEO to serve on Mississippi Gaming Commission
Heather Eason and Aimee Gilmer are the daughters of LaRa Sharpe, who was indicted in federal...
Daughters of woman connected to Dixie Mafia reflect on childhood
City leaders tell us more signage will be going up to alert drivers of the changes happening...
Changes coming Thursday for D’Iberville drivers

Latest News

Beautiful today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Rasheem Ryelle Carter
MBI asking for public’s help in Rasheem Carter death investigation
Wetter weather is likely by Friday night. There's a possibility of stormy weather too across...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Feeling like spring later today when temperatures reach the 70s across most of Coastal MS....
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast