WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight

FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Florida estate.

The order from the three-judge panel was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name.

But the details appear to correspond with a closed-door dispute before a lower court judge over whether M. Evan Corcoran could be forced to provide documents or give grand jury testimony in the Justice Department special counsel probe into whether Trump mishandled top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago.

Last Friday, Beryl Howell, the outgoing chief judge of the U.S. District Court, directed Corcoran to answer additional questions before the grand jury. Though attorney-client privilege shields lawyers from being forced to share details of their conversations with clients before prosecutors, the Justice Department can get around that if it can convince a judge that a lawyer’s services were used by a client in furtherance of a crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Carey property under contract to Elliott Homes
William Carey property now under contract to Elliott Homes for residential housing
Bishop Kihneman announced the hiring of Jennifer Broadus as Superintendent of Catholic Schools.
St. James principal chosen as next superintendent of Catholic schools for Biloxi Diocese
Gov. Tate Reeves has nominated Kent Nicaud, President and CEO of Memorial Hospital Gulfport, to...
Gov. Reeves taps Memorial CEO to serve on Mississippi Gaming Commission
Heather Eason and Aimee Gilmer are the daughters of LaRa Sharpe, who was indicted in federal...
Daughters of woman connected to Dixie Mafia reflect on childhood
City leaders tell us more signage will be going up to alert drivers of the changes happening...
Changes coming Thursday for D’Iberville drivers

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
LIVE: Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
Spam texts increased by 157% in 2022
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022