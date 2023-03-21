Tuesday’s Forecast

Brrrr... more cold 30s and some chilly 40s this morning. Some spots have even dropped below-freezing again. So, you may notice a crunch of frost beneath your feet as you head out the door today. This afternoon’s temperatures should reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees which would be around 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Calm conditions this morning but the winds will pick up later today with a gentle breeze from the east and southeast around 6 to 12 miles per hour. Plan on rain-free weather today and tomorrow. Wetter weather may roll into our region around Friday into Friday night.

