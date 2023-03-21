St. James principal chosen as next superintendent of Catholic schools for Biloxi diocese

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi has tapped Jennifer Broadus as the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools.

Broadus currently serves as the principal of St. James Catholic School in Gulfport. She will take over for interim superintendent Mike Ladner this summer.

This comes less than a week after Matt Buckley suddenly resigned. Buckley was working as the principal of St. Patrick High School and had been tapped to become the next superintendent.

Broadus, a native of Gulfport, has spent her entire educational career in the Diocese of Biloxi.

“My teaching career began in December of 1990 at St. John High School in Gulfport,” she said. “I remained at St. John until 1996 when I moved to St. James and began teaching kindergarten. I was a kindergarten and third-grade teacher until 2005 when I became principal of St. James Catholic School, making this my 33rd year of employment in the Diocese of Biloxi and my 18th year as a principal.”

She said she is excited about her new role.

“I am honored to continue working in the Diocese of Biloxi and I look forward to serving in my new role as superintendent,” she said. “I am excited for the opportunity to support our mission of forming Intentional Disciples and to foster the legacy of academic excellence in the Diocese of Biloxi. I look forward to continuing my work in the diocese and having the opportunity to support our principals.”

