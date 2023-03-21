WLOX Careers
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River

By Brendan Hall
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge denied bond for the man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body in the Big Black River.

Michael Owens made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon, around the same time that crews began searching the river for his wife’s remains for the fifth day in a row.

Ebony Owens’ sister and best friend attended Michael’s bond hearing Monday, but they made it clear that they want everyone’s focus to be on what’s happening on the river: the search for their loved one’s body.

They’re understandably angry about what they believe Michael did, but their main priority at this time is having a proper burial for Owens.

“At this point, although Michael needs to be prosecuted properly, our focus is on finding Ebony,” Owens’ sister Jazzman Barton said. “It’s more so on giving her kids, and my mom, and my dad some closure.”

Monday, WLBT asked Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones if, after five consecutive days of searching the river for Owens’ remains, he believes Michael misled deputies.

The question was met with an affirmative “no.”

Jones said investigators have evidence to back up their belief that Owens’ body is somewhere in the river.

That means the challenge will continue to be finding Owens’ remains. So far, divers have been met with several challenges: a strong current, debris in the water, and little to no visibility.

But Owens’ loved ones aren’t giving up hope.

“If she is indeed no longer with us, we want to make sure she’s buried properly. We want to make sure her kids have some closure,” Barton said. “They know what’s going on. It’s ultimately what’s true. Right now, without her body, it all feels so unreal.”

While the motive of this murder remains unclear, Owens’ best friend since age five alluded to the fact that the mother of four wasn’t entirely happy in her marriage.

“I feel like people take their vows too seriously when they say, ‘till death do us part.’ I just feel like if someone wants to leave, just let them go,” Shannon Daniels said.

Both Barton and Daniels described their loved one as the most genuine person they have ever met.

Search crews were, again, unsuccessful in locating Owens’ body Monday.

As for her husband, he told Judge Johnnie McDaniels during the bond hearing that he is being represented by an attorney.

However, Michael said his attorney wasn’t aware of his initial appearance Monday. It is now up to him and his attorney to decide whether or not they’d like to schedule a preliminary hearing.

Michael Owens is also facing an arson charge after Ebony Owens’ 2015 White Acura TXL was found burned on March 15 in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road.

