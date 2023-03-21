Changes coming Thursday for D’Iberville drivers

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two big changes coming Thursday in D’Iberville for those of you negotiating the new Popp’s Ferry Road extension. First, the intersection at D’Iberville Boulevard and old Popp’s Ferry Road is being reconfigured.

“I think it’s a little confusing. You’re used to coming up there and there’s a traffic signal. That signal will be removed Thursday,” said D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles.

Right now cars at the intersection are able to turn left onto D’Iberville Boulevard, but when those stoplights come down, that access will be eliminated and traffic on old Popp’s Ferry Road will only be able to turn right.

“Those right now that are making the mistake are able to get out using the traffic signal. On Thursday, they have to make a right turn because they won’t be able to make a left turn,” Nobles said.

The other change involves that access point. Rae Street, which is west of the intersection, will open, giving access for drivers from old Popp’s Ferry to the new extension. All of this is coming on Thursday as they make improvements to this area.

“People are creatures of habit. It goes the same way for years and the same route to work,” Nobles added. “We’re just asking people to be patient with these growing pains. It will get better. People will get used to it, and it’s just part of making improvements. With those improvements, there’s growing pains.”

City leaders tell us more signage will be going up to alert drivers of the changes happening this week. Eventually, the western end of the new Popp’s Ferry Road extension will be accessible from the old road after infrastructure work is completed.

