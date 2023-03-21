WLOX Careers
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A boy in Kentucky died Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball.

While the boy was trying to dunk, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

