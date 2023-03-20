WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped

Police warrant signed on Sunday, March 19, added further clarity to the time spent between Nathan Millard & Derrick Perkins in the hours leading up to his death
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police warrant signed on Sunday, March 19, added further clarity to the time spent between Nathan Millard and Derrick Perkins in the hours leading up to his death.

Investigators said Perkins allegedly wrapped Millard’s body in plastic and a large rug after the Georgia businessman accidentally overdosed in a house on Lori Burgess Avenue, formerly called East Washington Street.

Nathan Millard accidentally overdosed at a home on Lori Burgess Avenue, according to officials.
Nathan Millard accidentally overdosed at a home on Lori Burgess Avenue, according to officials.(WAFB)

Perkins rode around the Baton Rouge area with Millard’s body in the trunk for two to four days until the odor got too bad, and he dumped the body on Ontario Street behind the abandoned Rhodes Funeral Home, where it was later located on Monday, March 6, investigators explained.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Perkins was arrested on Monday, March 20, for his involvement in improperly disposing of Millard’s body.

Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)(Baton Rouge Police Department)

RELATED: Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

According to arrest documents, Millard and a few others reportedly sought out Perkins, a known drug dealer who goes by the name “Stanka.”

Police said Millard met up with a man at the Greyhound Bus Station where he withdrew money from the ATM.

People close to the case told police that Millard and the man walked along Florida Boulevard, where they met a female prostitute and then got in touch with Derrick Perkins while looking for drugs, officials explained.

Perkins reportedly picked the three of them up in a light blue Toyota Camry.

Police said witnesses told them that there was already another woman in the car. From there, the group drove to a convenience store on Nicholson Drive, which is the last place police say Millard was seen on camera.

RELATED STORIES
BRPD clears air around ‘no foul play’ statement in Nathan Millard investigation
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

“Through the course of our investigation and after interviewing people who had contact with Millard, they were actually Millard and some other individuals were out looking for drugs,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesman for BRPD.

Police said Millard and Perkins eventually drove away and went to a house in South Baton Rouge on Lori Burgess Avenue where Millard allegedly overdosed on a drug called “blue magic.”

“Blue magic but it had some form of fentanyl in it. So, we believe the fentanyl was administered or the partaking in the drug activity. There is some mention of possibly giving some Narcan,” said McKneely.

Nathan Millard accidentally overdosed at a home on Lori Burgess Avenue, according to officials.
Nathan Millard accidentally overdosed at a home on Lori Burgess Avenue, according to officials.(WAFB)

According to arrest documents, all of the witnesses confirmed Millard overdosed at a house.

Perkins reportedly tried to alter the car and changed the license plate several times before burning it on March 13. Police found the burned car on Osceola Street less than a mile from where Millard’s body was found, according to the warrant.

Vehicle associated with Derrick Perkins
Vehicle associated with Derrick Perkins(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police said Perkins reportedly told several people about the body and even showed them Millard’s body in the trunk before dumping it days later near Scenic Highway.

Those witness statements were backed up by surveillance video, added police.

“This investigation is ongoing, someone could be possibly held accountable for giving particular drugs to Mr. Millard. We have arrested for being irresponsible and giving illegal drugs to where they have then died,” said McKneely.

WAFB asked BRPD if Perkins had anything to say to them. WAFB is told that when police tried to interview Perkins, he asked for his attorney.

Perkins’ arrest report can be viewed below. Parts of the document were redacted by police.

Derrick Perkins Arrest Warrant by Bria Gremillion on Scribd

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Eason and Aimee Gilmer are the daughters of LaRa Sharpe, who was indicted in federal...
Daughters of woman connected to Dixie Mafia reflect on childhood
Two crashes in Jackson County are backing up traffic Monday morning on Interstate 10.
Wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Jackson Co.
Mike Gillich, Jr. in court.
Remembering the Sherry murders, Lonely Hearts scam and those involved
Montravious Baker
Teen charged in connection with Jan. crime spree facing two more felony charges
The last time vinyl records were this popular was 1987.
Report: Vinyl records outselling CDs for first time in 35 years

Latest News

Every Friday so far this month has brought Coastal MS a chance for rain. And the coming Friday...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Weather Forecast
Whether it's the calendar or the thermometer, you can easily say that we started this week in...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
March 21 is National French Bread Day! Sisters Cafe & Bakery in Gulfport brings a huge...
Sisters Cafe & Bakery has a huge selection of yummy breads, butters, cream cheese
Fun fact: Good Morning Mississippi anchor Chet Landry is an experienced puppeteer! On March 21,...
The basics of puppetry with GMM anchors
Brrrr... more cold 30s and some chilly 40s this morning. Some spots have even dropped...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast