Pascagoula Gautier School District educators honored

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - History is made in the Pascagoula Gautier School District, having two education award finalists at the same time.

Pascagoula High School Principal, Dr. Caterria Payton, is a finalist for Mississippi Administrator of the Year. Gautier Middle School’s band director Louise Smith is being honored for Teacher of the Year.

The Mississippi Department of Education’s purpose is to honor teachers and administrators who go above and beyond for their school and community. The winner will get a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations.

Smith and Payton said it is an honor to represent their school district.

“I am humbled, floored, overwhelmed,” Smith said. “The Fourth congressional district is large. To be the finalist representing teachers in this area is just overwhelming but exciting.”

She’s been teaching here for 21 years and said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I just show up every day and do my job,” she said. “This is exciting and different but seeing kids successful is the highlight.”

Caden Chisholm is a senior at Pascagoula High School. He said seeing his principal receive this massive honor is inspiring.

“Looking at her, and knowing that she accomplished something, it looks good on the school,” Chisholm said. “It’ll make the students look better it’ll make a faculty look better. The principals and the administration, it’ll just make everybody look better.”

“I’m honored but at the same time I’m humbled,” Dr. Payton said. “I’ve looked at the other candidates and they were all great candidates. To be selected ahead of the other candidates I’m very humbled.”

The honorees said their main goal is to open the door to a brighter future, for the students.

“Music is powerful,” Smith said. “Seeing kids experience music every day and being connected to one another, and the group processes, that we learn, that’s an incredible thing every single day.”

“The importance of education and receiving a high school diploma is that it sets students up for success,” Dr. Payton said. “No matter if they decide to go into college, the military, or the workforce. Whatever they decide to do it sets them up for success.”

