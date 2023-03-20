Our Lady of the Gulf Church celebrates St. Joseph’s Day with elaborate altar

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Catholics around the world, including right here in South Mississippi, are expressing appreciation to St. Joseph. Sunday, Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis prepared an elaborate altar and a traditional Sicilian dinner that dates back generations.

The morning began with a sacred mass ceremony led by Father Michael O’Connor. A time of prayer and reflection transitioned into a gathering of gratitude at the St. Joseph altar inside the church.

JoAnn Hille, the church’s Angel Ministry founder, says Our Lady of the Gulf’s altar tradition began in her home during the late 90′s.

“In two years at my home, the crowd kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” she said. “So then we decided if we go to our church, Our Lady of the Gulf Church, and see if they would like us to bring the St. Joseph altar here, and so they did.”

The massive altar stretching 4 ft. wide and 36 ft. long overflowed with religious fixtures, perishable foods, candles, flowers and fava beans.

“The fava bean is kept traditionally for men in their pocket and women in their purse,” said ministry member Rhonda Aime Gamble. “It’s become known as a lucky been. This tradition goes way back in my family. I even have fava beans that were my great grandmothers.”

Gamble’s great grandmother was front and center for the altar viewing along with five generations of her Italian family: the Scafidis. The family prepared a traditional spaghetti dinner for nearly 400 guests. Her relative Anne Scafidi Krankey says this was a special moment.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done this,” she said. “We’re having a new tradition, sort of to speak. It’s all about family – the holy family. Now, our family will be represented as the Scafidi family.”

St. Joseph’s Day altars began as a custom that dates back to Middle Ages and spread by many Sicilian immigrants. The tradition continues to be a staple of devotion for the Catholic community.

