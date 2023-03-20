WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Our Lady of the Gulf Church celebrates St. Joseph’s Day with elaborate altar

Catholics around the world, including right here in South Mississippi, are expressing appreciation to St. Joseph.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Catholics around the world, including right here in South Mississippi, are expressing appreciation to St. Joseph. Sunday, Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis prepared an elaborate altar and a traditional Sicilian dinner that dates back generations.

The morning began with a sacred mass ceremony led by Father Michael O’Connor. A time of prayer and reflection transitioned into a gathering of gratitude at the St. Joseph altar inside the church.

JoAnn Hille, the church’s Angel Ministry founder, says Our Lady of the Gulf’s altar tradition began in her home during the late 90′s.

“In two years at my home, the crowd kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” she said. “So then we decided if we go to our church, Our Lady of the Gulf Church, and see if they would like us to bring the St. Joseph altar here, and so they did.”

The massive altar stretching 4 ft. wide and 36 ft. long overflowed with religious fixtures, perishable foods, candles, flowers and fava beans.

“The fava bean is kept traditionally for men in their pocket and women in their purse,” said ministry member Rhonda Aime Gamble. “It’s become known as a lucky been. This tradition goes way back in my family. I even have fava beans that were my great grandmothers.”

Gamble’s great grandmother was front and center for the altar viewing along with five generations of her Italian family: the Scafidis. The family prepared a traditional spaghetti dinner for nearly 400 guests. Her relative Anne Scafidi Krankey says this was a special moment.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done this,” she said. “We’re having a new tradition, sort of to speak. It’s all about family – the holy family. Now, our family will be represented as the Scafidi family.”

St. Joseph’s Day altars began as a custom that dates back to Middle Ages and spread by many Sicilian immigrants. The tradition continues to be a staple of devotion for the Catholic community.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved Ocean Springs Chef Scott Khong will re-open his doors after his son was diagnosed with...
Well-beloved Ocean Springs chef to reopen doors after two year absence
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the...
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Dr. Jennifer Pope
Dr. Jennifer Pope named Ocean Springs School District interim superintendent

Latest News

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. on Good Friday (April 7) at Bayou View Middle School.
Gulfport church calling on volunteers to help restore Bayou View walking trail
With temperatures expecting to drop below freezing, two cold weather shelters have been opened...
Cold weather shelters opening Sunday evening
Chilly tonight. Freezing temps expected tonight.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
The annual Touch-A-Truck event is back on the Coast, allowing families to interact with real...
Long Beach’s “Touch-A-Truck” event raises money for local grants, scholarships