Enviva permitted to begin construction, residents petition for county oversight of pollution

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has approved permitting for Enviva in Stone County, but hundreds of residents are petitioning for county oversight of the facility’s pollution.

The new permit paves the way for construction to begin on Enviva Bond.

“Living near that does not excite me,” resident Brad Alexander told WLOX.

Alexander is one of a few people who are now leading a petition that has been signed so far by 333 residents in the area, including Wiggins Mayor Darrel Berry and several city aldermen.

“This petition that we prepared is to let the Board of Supervisors know that the residents of Stone County want some leverage,” Charles Mikhail said. “They want some accountability for testing and reporting annually.”

Alexander added, “It would allow Stone County the opportunity to have some enforcement.”

Enviva claims to be the world’s largest producer of wood pellets that are used as a renewable energy source and an alternative to coal.

But the facility’s future neighbors are concerned about the company’s own threatening emissions.

Petitioners are calling for a claw back, or a contractual agreement between county leaders and Enviva, to cut their $33 million incentive package if the company emits more than its permitted limit of annual pollution: 249 tons.

“All you have to do is follow your own rules that you’ve agreed to,” Alexander said. “If you follow them, no problem. But if you violate them, there’s going to be a consequence.”

The petition also points to several major permit violations made by the company at its other facilities. WLOX is currently working to confirm that with Enviva and MDEQ.

In a press release, Enviva said the facility will produce about 1.1 million tons of wood pellets per year, and it will be equipped with “maximum achievable control technologies to curb emissions to the greatest extent possible”.

CEO Thomas Meth said, “We look forward to becoming a part of the Stone County community and to bringing economic development.”

Despite the tax breaks, the plant would still become the county’s largest taxpayer, according to a spokesperson, as well as “the best-in-class modern biomass manufacturing facility”.

Records show the company plans to break ground within months and begin operating in two years.

Stone County leaders will consider the residents’ petition in a special-called meeting Monday morning at 9.

Enviva’s full statement to WLOX:

“Last week the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Permit Board, unanimously approved a permit for Enviva to construct air emissions equipment, paving the way for Enviva to commence construction of our Bond plant in Stone County, MS. The permit requires periodic air emissions testing, reporting, and monitoring obligations to ensure compliance with comprehensive regulatory requirements in order to protect public health and the environment of the community. Over the last year, Enviva has held extensive meetings and information sessions with members of the community, including a public townhall to answer questions and receive feedback on our new plant. And much of that feedback has been incorporated into the design of the plant we intend to build. Once operational, Enviva’s Bond plant will become not only the best-in-class modern biomass manufacturing facility but also the largest taxpayer in the county – which results in economic benefits to the community with funding for programs like maintenance of roads, schools, and safety and emergency services. We are thankful for the continued support we have received from Stone County and look forward to becoming a more integral part of the community.”

