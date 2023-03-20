Cold again tonight. Patchy frost possible.

Happy first day of spring! It’s funny that it felt a little more like winter today. We’re going to be pretty cold again tonight, and we’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning. There’s a chance for patchy frost, so you’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people again tonight.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and cool. It will feel great with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll continue to warm up through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday, and we’ll be in the upper 70s to low 80s by Thursday. Each day will feature plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will likely bring showers and storms by the end of Friday. A few of these storms could be strong, and we’ll notice an increase in the humidity ahead of this front. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

