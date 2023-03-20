WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden signs bill on COVID origins declassification

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19.(Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill Monday that directs the federal government to declassify as much intelligence as possible about the origins of COVID-19 more than three years after the start of the pandemic.

The legislation, which passed both the House and Senate without dissent, directs the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. It cites “potential links” between the research that was done there and the outbreak of COVID-19, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The law allows for redactions to protect sensitive sources and methods.

U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the deadly virus. Experts say the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1.1 million in the U.S. and millions more around the globe, may not be known for many years — if ever.

Biden, in a statement, said he was pleased to sign the legislation.

“My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19′s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said. “In implementing this legislation, my Administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Eason and Aimee Gilmer are the daughters of LaRa Sharpe, who was indicted in federal...
Daughters of woman connected to Dixie Mafia reflect on childhood
Two crashes in Jackson County are backing up traffic Monday morning on Interstate 10.
Wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Jackson Co.
Mike Gillich, Jr. in court.
Remembering the Sherry murders, Lonely Hearts scam and those involved
A beloved nutria will be allowed to stay with his adopted family after the Louisiana Department...
Neuty, beloved nutria rat, allowed to stay with Bucktown family
The last time vinyl records were this popular was 1987.
Report: Vinyl records outselling CDs for first time in 35 years

Latest News

In February, both Taylor and Aucoin achieved the CSI certification that only a handful in...
Gulfport PD now home to two of state’s newest certified crime scene investigators
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
In February, both Taylor and Aucoin achieved the CSI certification that only a handful in...
Gulfport PD now home to two of state’s newest certified crime scene investigators
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
In Trump probe, NYC grand jury hears from potential last witness
Ikea has recalled thousands of mirrors sold in stores and online due to a potential laceration...
Ikea recalls thousands of mirrors due to laceration hazard