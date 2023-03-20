WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to host a White House reception Monday recognizing Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are set to attend.

Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is a holiday celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, marking the arrival of spring.

Traditions include the haft-sīn, seven items representing renewal, with a sprouting plant called a sabzeh as the centerpiece, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved Ocean Springs Chef Scott Khong will re-open his doors after his son was diagnosed with...
Well-beloved Ocean Springs chef to reopen doors after two year absence
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the...
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Dr. Jennifer Pope
Dr. Jennifer Pope named Ocean Springs School District interim superintendent

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Nowruz reception
Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives an update on human rights during a briefing Monday at...
US: War crimes on all sides in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump’s call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
FILE - President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House...
US sending ammunition, tanker trucks, boats to Ukraine