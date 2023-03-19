WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 4 people shot in Chicago restaurant by 3 men outside

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the...
The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized in good condition after being shot when three men opened fire into a Chicago restaurant, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in a thigh, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot in their legs, and a 29-year-old woman was grazed in one of her ears, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Fish & Chicken in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the restaurant, WBBM-TV reported.

No arrests were reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved Ocean Springs Chef Scott Khong will re-open his doors after his son was diagnosed with...
Well-beloved Ocean Springs chef to reopen doors after two year absence
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the...
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Dr. Jennifer Pope
Dr. Jennifer Pope named Ocean Springs School District interim superintendent

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Source: Lawyer invited to testify before Trump grand jury
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion to rein in turmoil
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office