WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

New rock music festival provides spotlight for upcoming bands, Gulf Coast

Despite the cold and cloudy day, fans of rock music came down to Biloxi from across the country to hear their favorite band perform at Rockin’ the Sound.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite the cold and cloudy day, fans of rock music came down to Biloxi from across the country to hear their favorite band perform at Rockin’ the Sound.

The music festival was put on by The Sound 228, who says this is their first major festival they’ve organized.

“We kind of catered and designed what CPR does for CPR fest and they helped us out a ton with the advertising and publicity for it,” said co-owner Kevin Harris. “We were able to do it and build on it.”

The group put this festival on with two goals in mind: exposing up-and-coming bands to new fans as well as showing off what the Gulf Coast has to offer.

“We want to help those bands who are just starting out to get that notoriety and get their foot in the door,” said Harris. “We got people from Indiana and Ohio that have driven in and flown in to see these bands because they have a huge following a lot of these guys and we would really wanted to showcase what South Mississippi has to offer and what better place than to do it here,” said co-owner Jared Seymour.

Something that has fans from different states excited to see.

“I’m from Columbus, Georgia. I drove a long way to get here,” said Austin Hooper. “I don’t care if it was raining and there was no pavilion to stand under, I’ll be here. I didn’t have a jacket. I had to stop at the Dollar General to purchase a sweatshirt here. It’s keeping me warm and it’s good enough.”

“It’s been a great turnout so far and the community is supportive of this,” said Seymour. “Like Kevin said earlier, we want to bring bands maybe you haven’t heard of yet and put them in front of a large audience for bands that are national touring acts you have heard of. Cause the community is showing us that there is a demand and want for good rock music.”

Organizers send their thanks to those who volunteered at the festival. If you want to keep up with what’s next for Sound 228, you can follow their podcast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the...
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou
Beloved Ocean Springs Chef Scott Khong will re-open his doors after his son was diagnosed with...
Well-beloved Ocean Springs chef to reopen doors after two year absence
Dr. Matt Buckley, the man tapped to become the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the...
St. Patrick principal resigns suddenly, will not become new superintendent
Dr. Jennifer Pope
Dr. Jennifer Pope named Ocean Springs School District interim superintendent
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

The 15th annual Unity Festival in Gulfport on Saturday featured a parade as well as live music...
Unity Festival in Gulfport celebrates 15th anniversary
Beauvoir hosts 28th annual “Buggin’ at the Beach”
Beauvoir hosts 28th annual “Buggin’ at the Beach”
Volunteers were out early Saturday morning picking up trash in and around John Henry Beck Park.
Volunteers band together for community cleanup day in East Biloxi
Volunteers were out early Saturday morning picking up trash in and around John Henry Beck Park.
Volunteers band together for community cleanup day in East Biloxi