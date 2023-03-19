Gulfport church calling on volunteers to help restore Bayou View walking trail

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Trinity United Methodist Church is teaming up with Bayou View Middle School to spruce up its nearby walking trail.

The trail meanders through the woods, over a stream with two bridges.

The path is an elevated wooden walkway that is missing over 100 boards throughout.

The walking trail was established back in the ‘90s by middle school teachers who aimed to take their science classes outside the classroom.

Weathered over the years, faith leaders are now aiming to restore it.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to kind of serve our community,” pastor Robert McCormick said. “This is a neighborhood and a community we love, and we feel called to extend that love that we have for our neighbor outside the walls of our church.”

The group plans to add the missing boards, clear brush, cut limbs, blow leaves, plant flowers, pick up trash and more.

But they need your help.

If you would like to pitch in, you can meet the group at Bayou View Middle School on Good Friday, April 7.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m.

Most construction tools like lumber, screws, plant seeds and more will be provided.

However, you are also encouraged to bring your own tools if you have them.

