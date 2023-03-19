Cold weather shelter opening in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Winter weather is hanging on as temperatures are set to plummet on Sunday.

For those seeking shelter Sunday evening, a cold weather shelter will open in D’Iberville in the multipurpose building on Automall Parkway.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Keep up with the latest in the changing temperatures with our WLOX First Alert Weather Team.

