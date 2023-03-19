WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Cold weather shelter opening in D’Iberville

With temperatures expecting to drop below freezing, two cold weather shelters have been opened...
With temperatures expecting to drop below freezing, two cold weather shelters have been opened in Sarasota County.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Winter weather is hanging on as temperatures are set to plummet on Sunday.

For those seeking shelter Sunday evening, a cold weather shelter will open in D’Iberville in the multipurpose building on Automall Parkway.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Keep up with the latest in the changing temperatures with our WLOX First Alert Weather Team.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved Ocean Springs Chef Scott Khong will re-open his doors after his son was diagnosed with...
Well-beloved Ocean Springs chef to reopen doors after two year absence
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the...
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou
Dr. Jennifer Pope
Dr. Jennifer Pope named Ocean Springs School District interim superintendent

Latest News

Chilly tonight. Freezing temps expected tonight.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
The annual Touch-A-Truck event is back on the Coast, allowing families to interact with real...
Long Beach’s “Touch-A-Truck” event raises money for local grants, scholarships
Beloved nutria rat allowed to stay with adopted family in Bucktown
Beloved nutria rat allowed to stay with adopted family in Bucktown
Rockin the sound is the Sound 228 first music festival trying to bring attention to new bands...
New rock music festival provides spotlight for upcoming bands, Gulf Coast