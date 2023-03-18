WLOX Careers
Well-beloved Ocean Springs chef to reopen doors after two year absence

Beloved Ocean Springs Chef Scott Khong will re-open his doors after his son was diagnosed with...
Beloved Ocean Springs Chef Scott Khong will re-open his doors after his son was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Chef Scott’s love for food and service is well known throughout Ocean Springs. For 30 years, he would serve his signature Asian cuisines to anyone who walks through his door.

“I used to do fusion cuisine. Vietnamese cuisine, Thai cuisine,” said Scott Khong. “I used to own two Thai restaurants in Downtown Ocean Springs called White Lotus.”

However, that all came to a stop when his family needed him. Chef Scott’s son was diagnosed with Leukemia.

“I was sad. I lost my mind and had no energy to keep up what I do,” said Khong. “I would always think about him and him. He’s only twelve years old...I wasn’t able to do anything after I found out. I had to keep delaying another month, and finally, I said I had to close the restaurant. I had to take care of my son first.”

When his customers heard about the news, Scott said they understood, and they would support him and his family along the way. Because of this, the well-beloved chef left the city with one promise.

“I said if I had time to come back and open the restaurant, I will do it for you,” said Khong. “If something happened to my kid, I don’t have the chance to see him.”

Two years later, Scott says his child is doing better than before and knew it was only possible through his faith and the love from his city.

“Thank you so much for all your support and thank you very much for all your prayers for my son and my family. Thank you very much, I’m thankful to have you,” said Khong. “And thank you to the city of Ocean Springs and all over Gulfport and Biloxi for supporting me. I promise to work harder and harder and try to serve the best of the best food for you guys.”

Chef Scott will reopen the restaurant to the public on Tuesday, April 18. He says he will start small with takeout orders first.

